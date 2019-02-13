English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Blogger Sues Twitter Over Ban on Tweets About Transgender People
Twitter permanently booted Murphy from the platform in November for violating the site's rules against hateful conduct after she made a reference to a transgender woman as "him".
Blogger Sues Twitter Over Ban on Tweets About Transgender People
Loading...
A Canadian gender-politics blogger has filed a lawsuit against Twitter after the microblogging site banned her for tweets criticising the rights of transgender people, the media reported. According to a report in CNET on Tuesday, Meghan Murphy, founder of the blog Feminist Current, filed the lawsuit on Monday in the Superior Court of California.
Twitter permanently booted Murphy from the platform in November for violating the site's rules against hateful conduct after she made a reference to a transgender woman as "him". This did not go down well with Twitter which updated its policy on hateful conduct late last year. The new Twitter policy prohibits targeting individuals with repeated slurs, tropes or other content that intends to dehumanise, degrade or reinforce negative or harmful stereotypes about a protected category. This includes targeted misgendering or deadnaming of transgender individuals.
Murphy alleged that changing the hateful conduct policy without alerting the public amounted to violation of Twitter's agreement with users. Twitter called the lawsuit "meritless" and added that it "will vigorously defend itself against this suit", said the report. Twitter believes that some groups of people, including lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender communities, are disproportionately targeted with abuse online and therefore need extra protection.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Twitter permanently booted Murphy from the platform in November for violating the site's rules against hateful conduct after she made a reference to a transgender woman as "him". This did not go down well with Twitter which updated its policy on hateful conduct late last year. The new Twitter policy prohibits targeting individuals with repeated slurs, tropes or other content that intends to dehumanise, degrade or reinforce negative or harmful stereotypes about a protected category. This includes targeted misgendering or deadnaming of transgender individuals.
Murphy alleged that changing the hateful conduct policy without alerting the public amounted to violation of Twitter's agreement with users. Twitter called the lawsuit "meritless" and added that it "will vigorously defend itself against this suit", said the report. Twitter believes that some groups of people, including lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender communities, are disproportionately targeted with abuse online and therefore need extra protection.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Honor View 20 Review: Punching A Hole Into The Notch, And The OnePlus 6T Will Notice
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
Upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Compact SUV India Review
-
Monday 04 February , 2019
Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Honor View 20 Review: Punching A Hole Into The Notch, And The OnePlus 6T Will Notice
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 Upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Compact SUV India Review
Monday 04 February , 2019 Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC Hands Shannon Gabriel Four-ODI Suspension For Abusive Comments
- Here's What Kapil Sharma Did to a Man Who Gate Crashed His Wedding in Amritsar
- 5 Stages of Grief: A Single Person’s Guide to the Much Dreaded Valentine’s Day
- Avengers Endgame: Nick Fury Explains Infinity War End Credit Scene When He Calls Captain Marvel From an Old Pager
- Mahindra XUV300 Launching Tomorrow, AMT Gearbox to Come Soon
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results