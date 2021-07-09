BlueJeans by the US carrier Verizon Business has announced new features for iPadOS, iOS and Android to support hybrid work culture. The app is also getting optimised for iPad Pro models with M1 chipset that debuted earlier this year. Moreover, the video app is also coming to Vuzix Smart Glasses, the company announced. In a blog post, Verizon says to enable a more diverse, dispersed workforce that is “less likely to operate" on a conventional desktop or laptop, BlueJeans Mobile for iPad, iOS and Android are receiving layout flexibility, 7×7 gallery view, and other multitasking support. The company would hope to rival popular video conferencing platforms, like Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Google Meet with new features and integration.

Starting with the layout flexibility, Verizon explains BlueJeans iPad users can now toggle between integrated content and video tile layouts to move between views that display both contents and meeting attendees at the same time or separately. The 7×7 gallery view supports up to 49 participants, and the touch-enabled zoom will let users adjust their settings to allow more or fewer participants to show up in view on the screen. There’s also an Apple Centre-Screen support that allows iPad Pro 2021 users to work on BlueJeans Meeting without worrying about the framing. It relies on the iPad’s machine learning capabilities and new ultrawide front camera. For multitasking, users can pull up a separate screen in-meeting to “fact check, brainstorm and answer questions on the fly." Verizon notes that BlueJeans Mobile will soon include enhanced video layouts with the ability to overlay content with video tiles and quick join options for meeting simplicity for both Android and iOS. Furthermore, mobile WebRTC for Meetings provides zero-download, chat-enabled meeting accessibility for seamless collaboration without technical complexity — ensuring users can directly access the meeting straight from their mobile browser. This service costs $299.99 in the US or free for customers with a Verizon premium Unlimited plan.

To reduce network lag and improve connectivity, the US carrier is bringing support for the 5G ultrawideband. The app will come natively on Motorola One 5G UW Ace that supports faster 5G connectivity. As mentioned, BlueJeans is now available on the Vuzix M400 and M4000 Smart Glasses, designed for field technicians or any remote worker. The blog post notes that BlueJeans on Vuzix is optimised to enhance user experience on the Vuzix M4-Series Smart Glasses. The Android-based smart glasses features an 8-core processor, 4K capable phase-detect auto-focus camera, voice-activation, noise-cancelling microphones and extended battery life. It is free to download and use from the Vuzix App Store.

