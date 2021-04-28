boAt Announces Rs 50 Lakh Donation to Help Procure Oxygen Concentrators to Fight COVID-19 Crisis

Indian audio company boAt has announced a donation of Rs 50 lakh to procure high-grade oxygen concentrators and essential medical supplies for hospitals to aid with COVID-19 relief. boAt joins a list of domestic and international bodies which have come forward to help India fight the virus. In a statement, boAt announced a partnership with SaveLIFE Foundation to deliver oxygen concentrators across Delhi and help meet the rising demand for the same. The audio player maker will also work with the Health Department over the next few days for further distribution of critical oxygen concentrators and essential to hospitals and COVID-Care centres. Notably, boAt claims the company had paused all their marketing and promotional activities alongside performance ads for a day to declutter advertising noise in the wake of the ongoing pandemic in the country.

Speaking over the development, Aman Gupta, co-founder at boAt, said that the ongoing pandemic has reached “catastrophic proportions" in India, more so in the National Capital Region (NCR). “As an Indian brand, we recognise the challenges being faced by our people today and we truly hope that our small contribution will support healthcare and frontline workers as they race against time to save lives and contain the spread of this virus," he added in the statement.

Meanwhile, several entrepreneurs, investors, tech leaders, and organisations from across the globe have come together to support India. Recently, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced that the company would donate to support and relief efforts on the ground. Indian CEOs at Microsoft and Google, Satya Nadela and Sundar Pichai, have also extended support for COVID relief. Both companies have promised critical oxygen supplies and other essentials for hospitals. Moreover, Realme announced earlier today that the company has postponed its ‘biggest’ launch event as the country is dealing with the virus. Realme was said to launch the Dimensity 1200-enabled Realme X7 Max 5G and Smart TV 4K on May 4.

