Boat Watch Enigma to Launch On Dec 9 With Features Like Blood Oxygen Monitor, Always On Display & More

Indian audio equipment brand Boat will launch its Boat Watch Enigma smartwatch in India on December 9. The wearable device was recently teased in an Amazon listing, which reveals the upcoming smartwatch's price and some key features. The Boat Watch Enigma will come with a square touch sensitive display and a single button on the right side. The Boat Watch Enigma smartwatch will be priced at Rs 2,999 in India and will be available to purchase on Amazon.

The Boat Watch Enigma smartwatch comes with SpO2 Blood Oxygen level monitoring sensor with a 24x7 automatic heart rate monitor. The screen on the Boat Watch Enigma is a 1.54-inch touchscreen with a colour display. Further, there is an "Always On" feature that lets the watch stay awake all the time. The teaser, however, shows a disclaimer that says the "always on" display will drain out the battery much faster. Further, the smartwatch comes with smart feature controls that can be used to unlock your watch. Users can raise their hand to wake the watch, or shake their wrist to click a photo, or shake their wrist to switch between watch faces, and so on. Apart from these, there are other smart features like music control, and guided meditative breathing that facilitate towards a healthier lifestyle.

The Boat Watch Enigma smartwatch also has eight modes, each for different kinds of activity like running, walking, climbing, cycling, basketball, football, badminton, table-tennis and more. The Boat Enigma is also 3ATM water resistant, meaning the watch can be used in up to 30m underwater.