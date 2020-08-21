Ganesh Chaturthi is Here and so is This Dedicated Marathi Keyboard

Indian social keyboard developer Bobble AI has announced the launch of a dedicated keyboard designed for Marathi users ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. According to the company, the keyboard will enable users to text in Marathi by either typing or translating Marathi from English. The company revealed that the Marathi keyboard is equipped with an auto-correct feature that can accurately understand the user's intent every time, irrespective of the language they choose. Furthermore, there is an automated word prediction tool for certain everyday phrases used by Marathi speakers as well. According to Booble AI, the keyboard support swipe-typing, speech to text support and can also understand authentic Marathi accent to convert it into text messages.

Additionally, users can also create their personalised cartoon avatars through 'Cartoon Head' and will have access to thousands of stickers and GIFs via selfies. Users will also be able to send magnified emojis from the emoji panel as well as animated stickers on Whatsapp by using the app. On announcing the new keyboard, Ankit Prasad, Founder and CEO Bobble AI said, “We are a country that boasts about its people’s diversity and there closeness to mother tongue influences. In every conversation, the 2 or 3rd sentence has an emoji. Bobble AI empowers millions of Indians to communicate in 100+ languages and expressive content. The Marathi keyboard is introduced because there was a need for such medium, after all, there is nothing more authentic and persuasive than what one friend says to another."