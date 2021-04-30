Bobble Keyboard App For Android Phones Gets You Real-time Info For Ventilators, Oxygen And Remdesivir

Indian artificial intelligence and software startup Bobble AI has given its Bobble Indic keyboard app for Android phones, a really timely update. The new version of the keyboard app adds a new section called Covid 19 Resources and this will offer what the company says credible and Realtime information for COVID relief and medication. The information, which will be for all over India and constantly updated, includes the status of oxygen cylinders, concentrators, ICU beds, ventilators, the Remdesivir medicine and plasma donors. There will also be listed phone numbers for easy connectivity. Bobble AI says that the information that you’ll see on the app is being sourced in real-time from government sources as well as verified tweets with COVID related keywords. The information will be available for all Android phones on the Bobble Indic keyboard app.

The way this works is that you can open a conversation or a message thread on any messaging app or platform on your Android phone and select the Fonts option once the keyboard shows up on the screen. Here, you will see a section called COVID 19 Resources. You’ll be able to share the information directly from here. The company also confirms that users of Bobble’s regional keyboard, including Marathi, Malayalam, Bangla and Hindi keyboards, will also be able to access all this information. The Bobble Indic keyboard supports more than 120 languages. You can download this from the Google Play Store for Android phones. There will be the option to share this information and links with other users, so as to help spread the information quickly and easily. At this time, the feature is limited to the Android app and for Android phone users. It is not clear if and when a similar keyboard app with the COVID 19 Resources section will be available for the Apple iPhone, though we hope it is soon enough, as the country battles a deadly COVID-19 wave that has seen a significant spike in reported cases and deaths.

“The last few weeks have been exceptionally hard, with the second wave of the virus outbreak in the country, and depleting resources. Social media platforms have been filled with people seeking help. Seeing the massive need to provide essential sources of information and resources inspired us to collate a simple and easy-to-share database of important links for Covid-19 related resources. It is time that each organization steps up and contribute in their own way in this hour of grave crisis,” says Ankit Prasad, CEO, and Founder, Bobble AI, in an official statement. Bobble AI has more than 50 million users for its keyboard apps as well as the AI-powered services. Apart from the Bobble Indic keyboard app for Android phones, the company also makes Mint Keyboard app for Xiaomi phones and the keyboards that are specifically designed for Indian languages come under the Bharat Keyboards banner.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here