Bobby Deol as Johnny Silverhand: Early Cyberpunk 2077 Concept Draws Funny Parallel

Even as Cyberpunk 2077 continues to draw criticism for a number of reasons, the fact that it is a rather expansive and intriguing open world game at the very least really cannot be denied. Earlier this week, CD Projekt Red designer Lea Leonowicz posted early sketches of Johnny Silverhand, a character from the Cyberpunk 2077 game. While Silverhand’s popularity today can be attributed to the casting of popular actor Keanu Reeves in this role, this one fan of the game drew a parallel – Silverhand may have also had an equally popular casting, at least in India, based on the early sketches. The parallel – a strong resemblance to veteran Bollywood actor Bobby Deol for the rather rickety Johnny Silverhand.

Of course, this is a mere speculation from a fan, and is based on what certainly is a completely coincidental resemblance that the Silverhand concept sketch has to a younger Deol. A report on the matter also speculates that given Deol’s status as an action hero in India, he may have held a credible ground for making it to the shortlist for Silverhand’s role, had he been approached for it. Reeves’ portrayal of the Cyberpunk 2077 character has largely received positive feedback from gamers, and an early hook to the game’s hype and popularity was centred around Reeves featuring in the game. While the in-game Johnny Silverhand has received mixed reviews, as has the rest of the game, one wonders what it may have ended up being like, had it really been Bobby Deol featuring in the role.

Cyberpunk 2077 has been a major case of a hit or miss, leaving the gaming community divided on whether it is to be hailed for CD Projekt Red’s efforts at building an expansive, neon-drenched open world that can pass of as a darker, dystopian episode of GTA, or if it is to be criticised for its publishers issuing delay after delay, only to finally launch a product that was flawed and marred with glitches in almost every aspect, right from the onset. What’s for sure is that Cyberpunk 2077 has not been the massive success that many expected it to be, and will likely not reach the cult status of iconic game portfolios such as Grand Theft Auto and Far Cry.