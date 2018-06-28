English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Bollywood Actress Sonakshi Sinha Joins UNESCO to Promote Cyber Safety For Youth
Unicef congratulated the "Dabangg" actress for being a champion of child rights.
(Image courtesy: Yogen Shah)
Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has joined forces with Unesco to promote a safe and secure cyber environment for youngsters to ensure they are not targeted for bullying, abuse, exploitation and more through the internet. A post on the official Twitter handle of the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation's New Delhi cluster office read on Thursday: "Sonakshi Sinha joins Unesco to promote safe and secure online environment for children and help empower our future digital citizens."
Sonakshi retweeted it, and shared a video captioned: "I stand for protection of children."
In the video, she says: "Internet use in India is exploding and mobile access has really changed the game. But what does that mean for a country with the world's largest child's population? Is cyberspace safe for the children who are under 18? All 470 million of them? Do our girls get to lead their internet life with dignity? The truth is that the risks they are facing are shocking.
"Children are easy targets for cyber-bullying, online sexual abuse and exploitation, enticement to illegal behaviour and many more such horrific things. It is also true that internet and social media play a huge part in influencing the truth today. I am truly concerned, and as an active citizen, I would like to make sure that our boys and girls are protected both online and offline."
Also read: Rockets Which Push The Boundaries of Space Travel
Stressing on the importance of education on the safe use of online spaces, the actress said it will equip boys and girls to be prepared to report any type of abuse or exploitation.
"This is something that has been highlighted by the UN's Sustainable Development Goals which I fully and truly support. That's why I am joining forces with Unesco to help find cyber threats to children. I would also urge you to partner with Unesco and other agencies to help promote child safety online and help empower our future digital citizens.
"Let's come together to help build a safer cyberspace for and with our children."
Unicef congratulated the "Dabangg" actress for being a champion of child rights.
Watch: Top 3 2018 Smartphones in Rs 30-35,000 Price Range
Also Watch
Sonakshi retweeted it, and shared a video captioned: "I stand for protection of children."
In the video, she says: "Internet use in India is exploding and mobile access has really changed the game. But what does that mean for a country with the world's largest child's population? Is cyberspace safe for the children who are under 18? All 470 million of them? Do our girls get to lead their internet life with dignity? The truth is that the risks they are facing are shocking.
"Children are easy targets for cyber-bullying, online sexual abuse and exploitation, enticement to illegal behaviour and many more such horrific things. It is also true that internet and social media play a huge part in influencing the truth today. I am truly concerned, and as an active citizen, I would like to make sure that our boys and girls are protected both online and offline."
Also read: Rockets Which Push The Boundaries of Space Travel
Stressing on the importance of education on the safe use of online spaces, the actress said it will equip boys and girls to be prepared to report any type of abuse or exploitation.
"This is something that has been highlighted by the UN's Sustainable Development Goals which I fully and truly support. That's why I am joining forces with Unesco to help find cyber threats to children. I would also urge you to partner with Unesco and other agencies to help promote child safety online and help empower our future digital citizens.
"Let's come together to help build a safer cyberspace for and with our children."
Unicef congratulated the "Dabangg" actress for being a champion of child rights.
Watch: Top 3 2018 Smartphones in Rs 30-35,000 Price Range
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
Monday 25 June , 2018 Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Instagram's New Slimmed Down Version, 'Instagram Lite' Launched
- Once Upon A Time in Hollywood: Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio's First Look Will Leave You Excited for Tarantino's Masterpiece
- Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Teaser: Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor Star in a Typical Love Story With a Dramatic Twist
- These Photos of Aishwarya Rai With Frank Gatson While Filming Fanney Khan Song Have Gone Viral
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Sister Dislocates Shoulder Celebrating Neymar's Goal