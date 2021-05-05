Bolo Indya and Mygov India Launch Awareness Programme Around COVID-19 Vaccines and Myths

Bolo Indya, the ‘made in India’ live streaming platform has joined hands with the government’s citizen engagement platform ‘MyGov India’ to launch a mass awareness drive for users living in tier 2, 3, and 4 cities of the country. The company says that the partnership aims at aiding the Centre’s efforts in combating the COVID-19 crisis through an awareness drive. It essentially means that Bolo Indya users residing in Tier 3 and Tier 4 towns can now get first-hand information from the government on various announcements related to COVID-19 disease, misinformation, and vaccines. The app will also add exclusive live streaming sessions conducted by health experts to talk about mental health issues and busting myths around the virus.

Bolo Indya is rolling out an official @MyGovIndia handle for sharing all the important updates by the government in 14 languages. Moreover, the official MyGovIndia profile is equipped to live stream all major video content and facilitate announcements to address the language users on Bolo Indya, who are residing in tier 2, 3, 4 towns. Speaking over the partnership, founder Varun Saxena suggested that the live streaming platform is happy to reach out to users to combat the COVID-19 crisis in India. “We are confident of this partnership creating a strong value for our users too while engaging with credible authorities first hand in live streaming sessions," he added in a statement.

Users can also access previously streamed videos via ‘boloindya.com/user/16534256/mygovindia.’ The portal contains videos on COVID-19 symptoms, the correct way to wear masks, and other educational videos.

Meanwhile, several platforms have also set up their own COVID-19 vaccine slot tracker and finder to ease the vaccination process. WhatsApp recently updated the WhatsApp MyGov Corona Helpdesk chatbot that was first launched in March 2020. It allows users to find vaccine centres near them with available slots.

