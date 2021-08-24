Book Your COVID-19 Vaccine Slot Straight From WhatsApp Via MyGov Chatbot: Here's How To

Indians looking to book a slot for their COVID-19 vaccine can now do so via WhatsApp now. The Ministry of Health and MyGov announced today that Indian users can book a COVID-19 vaccine slot straight from WhatsApp via the MyGov Corona Helpdesk on the Facebook-owned Instant messaging platform. WhatsApp users across the country will now be able to use the chatbot by simply sending “Book Slot" to the WhatsApp number +91 9013151515. The MyGov Corona Chatbot is powered by Haptik’s AI solutions and supported by Turn.io. The MyGov Corona Helpdesk was launched on WhatsApp in March 2020, and has emerged as one of most common sources of COVID-related information during the pandemic and served as a critical instrument in fighting the public-health crisis for over 41 million users across India.

This comes after the government announced that the MyGov chatbot and WhatsApp can also be used to download vaccine certifiates from WhatsApp. So far, over 32 lakh certificates have been downloaded by users across the country, a release idicates. “MyGov Corona Helpdesk has been a path breaking technological solution that benefited millions of citizens across the nation. It is a testament to the fact that when the right platform and technology are integrated, the results are immensely beneficial. Since its launch, MyGov Corona Helpdesk, enabled with support from Haptik and Turn.io, has evolved into a go-to platform that is not only helping citizens with authentic Coronavirus-related information but is now also aiding them in the process of vaccine booking as also finding vaccination centers and slots and downloading vaccination certificates," Abhishek Singh, CEO of MyGov said in a release.

To contact MyGov Corona Helpdesk chatbot, citizens can save the WhatsApp number +91 9013151515 on their phones; start a chat by typing “Book Slot” and send it to the number. This will generate a 6-digit one-time password (OTP) on the respective mobile phone number. Users then choose a preferred date and location, based on the pincode and vaccine type. All users can follow this sequence to get a confirmation of their centre and day of their vaccine appointment.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here