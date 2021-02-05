BookMyShow Stream Video-On-Demand Streaming Platform Launched in India: All You Need to Know

BookMyShow has launched its video-on-demand (VoD) streaming platform, the BookMyShow Stream amid the COVID-19 pandemic in India. The Stream platform offers over 600 movie titles and 72,000+ hours of content that users can buy or rent and watch online. Users can stream movies via the mobile app or website and download them for offline viewing. Users with Apple TV, Android TV, Fire Stick, and Chromecast have access to BookMyShow Stream as well. With the launch of TVOD platform, BookMyShow would hope to regain its position in the market amid and post-pandemic that has adversely impacted the entertainment industry.

BookMyShow Stream users can either purchase or rent a movie, and the cost will vary as per the availability and streaming quality. For instance, users can now purchase Wonder Woman 1984 (HD) for Rs 799, while the Rent version costs Rs 499. Similarly, director and producer Christopher Nolan's Tenet is only available to purchase for Rs 799 (HD) and not for rent. Some titles also have a standard quality version that costs lesser than the HD version of the film. Besides these, films like Alone, Yes God Yes, The Peanut Butter Falcon, The Guilty, Les Miserables, Unhinged and Coma will premiere exclusively on BookMyShow Stream.

Speaking more over the development, Ashish Saksena, COO Cinemas at BookMyShow in a statement said, "BookMyShow Stream' is an innovation that is a result of over two decades of deep consumer understanding and robust data insights on user behaviour and preferences. It will give entertainment lovers access to highly curated cinema offerings from around the world, thanks to some long-term, marquee and exclusive partnerships with global and Indian content powerhouses."

The online ticketing company has also partnered with Sony Pictures, Warner Brothers, and Universal Pictures for international movies rights on the BookMyShow Stream. In contrast, some of the biggest Indian production houses include Viacom18, Shemaroo, Rajshri Productions, Divo, and Sillymonks. BookMyShow Stream is further said to be the first Indian streaming platforms to offer movies from independent distributors like PictureWorks, Superfine Films, Impact Films, Kahwa Entertainment, and VR films.