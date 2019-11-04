BookMyShow Will Now Let You Book Movie Tickets From Amazon

E-commerce giant Amazon India has partnered with BookMyShow allowing users to book movie tickets directly from the online shopping store. A new ‘Movie Tickets' category has been added under the Shop By Category section on Amazon and is available for both Prime as well as non-Prime members.

Apart from booking movie tickets, users will also be able to get access to reviews and ratings. Notably, the new movie ticket booking option is currently only available on the mobile app or website and has currently not rolled out on the desktop website.

“We are happy to partner with BookMyShow to open out-of-home movie entertainment as a new category on Amazon.in. Our aim is to simplify the lives of our customers in every possible way – as they shop, pay bills or seek other services. This partnership is yet another step on this ongoing journey,” said Mahendra Nerurkar, Director, Amazon Pay.

Users can find the new ‘Movie Tickets' options under the ‘Shop by Category' section or in the Amazon Pay tab next to the Flights section. Upon selecting the option, you get familiar queries that you would see when you use BookMyShow for the first time. Users will be asked to select their region, exact zone, and preferred movies then you can select the movie theatre, the time of the show, and cost per seat.

You can pay online using any of the payment options including Amazon Pay balance, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card, Amazon Pay UPI and other forms of digital payment. ICICI Amazon Pay credit card customers can get up to 2 percent cashback as monthly statement rewards and as a part of the launch offer, Amazon is offering 20 percent cashback of up to Rs 200 on movie ticket bookings, but you will have to hurry as the offer is valid only for today.

