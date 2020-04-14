Bored in Quarantine? These Free, Online Art Exhibitions Can Help You Sail Through

Google has outlined the various culture-related features, tools and experiences it offers which give people who are cooped up at home a chance to explore the work and lives of great artists through the ages. For those given stay-at-home orders a few more activities to help pass the time spent indoors, Google provided a rundown of the various art-oriented digital features, tools, and experiences it offers for free to the public.

Art Transfer

The most recent tool Google added to its collection of tools designed to connect users to the great artists of human history is Art Transfer, which was launched on April 2. This feature, available through the Google Arts & Culture app, lets users restyle their photos and images in the style of artists like Van Gogh and da Vinci.

Art Palette

Art Palette lets users select a collection of colors they like and will then present them with a series of existing artworks that match their chosen hues.

Art Projector

Art Projector uses augmented reality to virtually put a life-size piece of art in any space seen through one's camera lens. The tool lets users see what various masterpieces could look like displayed right in the home which they're ordered to stay in.

Pocket Gallery

Various Pocket Gallery creations give users the ability to enter a virtual gallery that allows them not only to check out the work of various artists similarly to how one would do in real life, but also bring them face-to-face with the artist themselves.

360-degree video

For those less interested in art and more in cultural spaces like space shuttles or extinct animals like dinosaurs, Google has a collection of 360-degree videos that let people explore such places or prehistoric items as they please.

Street View

Finally, Google's Street View tool lets people explore nearly anywhere in the world as if they were walking down the street. Some historic locations like the Palace of Versailles can be digitally toured, as well, as Google created special exhibitions for such locations.

With such a series of experiences and tools spanning from art to cultural and historical places and items, there's bound to be something for everyone to help them pass their time spent in quarantine.