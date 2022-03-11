Bored of PUBG Mobile? A New Call of Duty Smartphone Game Is Coming Soon

Mobile gamers are soon going to get another royale shooter game. Activision has announced that Call of Duty: Warzone will be making its way to smartphones very soon. The company has not given us the launch details for the game but it has talked about what we can expect from the popular game in a mobile avatar.

“We are creating an all-new, AAA mobile experience that will bring the thrilling, fluid and large-scale action of Call of Duty: Warzone to players on the go,” Activision said in its statement on Thursday.

Also Read: Indian Govt Invites Drone Industry To Apply For Rs 120 Crore PLI Scheme

The company mentioned Call of Duty: Warzone will be a “large-scale, battle royale experience” that will be designed “natively for mobile with cutting-edge technology designed to entertain gamers around the world for many years to come.”

We are building Call of Duty® Warzone™ for mobile! Apply today for exciting roles across the development and publishing teams!More Information Here: https://t.co/3C39S1ITeI pic.twitter.com/J0rOw5W7eO — Activision (@Activision) March 10, 2022

Activision has not talked about the cross-device utility of the game, or whether you can only play Call of Duty: Warzone with other mobile players. Mobile games have become popular thanks to powerful smartphones and an ecosystem that is ripe from a revenue point of view. Activision knows this very well, and it is likely that the success of Call of Duty: Mobile has made them consider another shot at the evolving segment.

Advertisement

And the scope for the company to make money via in-app purchases is huge. Companies like Krafton, Activision and Garena have experienced the mobile gaming craze first hand, with games like PUBG Mobile (and BGMI), Call of Duty: Mobile and Free Fire over the past few years.

Also Read: Realme Techlife Watch S100 Smartwatch With SpO2 Sensor And 12 Days Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

We’re excited to see how Activision betters on its existing Call of Duty version, and give itself a chance to repeat the success formula of the first version.

Activision has already made the news for good and bad reasons this year.

Poco X4 Pro 5G Quick Look: The Upcoming Budget Flagship Smartphone From Poco In India

It faces pending lawsuits, as well as the deal that will make it part of Microsoft after its acquisition for a whopping $68.7 billion that was reported in January and likely to be finalised before the end of the year.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.