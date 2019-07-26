Bored of Social Media? Here's a Step-by-Step Guide to Deactivate Your Facebook Account
Tired of Facebook, or just too concerned about your privacy? Here's how you can temporarily stay away from the social network.
Image for Representation.
If you are planning to deactivate your Facebook account because of online privacy issues or any other reason, then here is a step-by-step guide to delete your Facebook account.
What does deactivating your Facebook account means?
Once your Facebook account gets deactivated, people can no longer see your Facebook Timeline or search for you. However, some information like the messages you have sent may remain visible. Besides this, Facebook also saves your account information like friends and interest in case you feel like reactivating. The major difference between deleting and deactivating is that once the account is deleted you can no longer have access to your account and all your information that once existed in the social space vanishes. Meanwhile, if one deactivates their respective account, they can still have access to it if they reactivate it.
How to deactivate Facebook account?
Here are the steps that you can follow to deactivate Facebook account:
1. Click the account menu down arrow at the top right of any Facebook page in your web browser
2. Tap ‘Settings’
3. Choose ‘General’ in the left column
4. Click ‘Manage your account’
5. Press ‘Deactivate your account’
6. Type in your Facebook password
7. Click Continue
8. Then state the reason for deactivating
9. Further, Facebook might prompt you to take a separate action. However, click close if the need arises
10. Review the exit options: You can either check or uncheck notification for emails and messenger
11. Click “Deactivate”
12. Lastly, tap on “Deactivate Now” if prompted
If you want to reactivate your account after deactivating it, all you have to do is log into Facebook with your registered e-mail ID and password.
