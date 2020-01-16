Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Bose is Shutting All Retail Stores in Australia, North America, Europe and Japan

Bose is generally acknowledged as one of the more notable audio brands globally.

IANS

Updated:January 16, 2020, 2:31 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bose is Shutting All Retail Stores in Australia, North America, Europe and Japan
Bose is generally acknowledged as one of the more notable audio brands globally.

Bose Corporation, which mostly sells audio equipment, is shutting all its 119 retail stores worldwide across Australia, North America, Europe, and Japan as its other products "are increasingly purchased online". Hundreds of staffers will be laid off as a result. The company has said it will be closing 119 of its "remaining" stores in North America, Europe, Japan, and Australia over the next few months.

However, about 130 stores will remain open in Greater China and the United Arab Emirates, as well as additional stores in India, Southeast Asia, and South Korea, ZDNet reported on Wednesday. "Originally, our retail stores gave people a way to experience, test, and talk to us about multi-component, CD and DVD-based home entertainment systems," Bose Vice President of Global Sales Colette Burke was quoted as saying.

According to reports, Bose said it will offer outplacement assistance and severance to affected staffers. But the company is keeping additional details, including the number of employees affected, private. Bose opened its first physical retail store in 1993 and currently has locations in many shopping centres and the remaining malls scattered across the US. The stores are used to showcase their line up, which has grown beyond Bose's signature noise-cancelling headphones in recent years to include smart speakers and sunglasses that double up as earbuds.

There are often similar demo areas at retailers like Best Buy, though Bose has plenty of competition to worry about in that environment, according to The Verge.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram