Bose Launches Home Speaker 500, Soundbar 500, 700 in India Starting at Rs 39,000
The newly launched "Home Speaker 500" and "Soundbar 500" and "Soundbar 700" are priced at Rs 39,000, Rs 59,000 and Rs 79,000, respectively.
Bose launches Home Speaker 500, Soundbar 500, 700 in India starting at Rs 39,000
US-based audio equipment maker Bose on Thursday added new devices to its wireless smart speaker and soundbar categories for the Indian market. The newly launched "Home Speaker 500" and "Soundbar 500" and "Soundbar 700" are priced at Rs 39,000, Rs 59,000 and Rs 79,000, respectively. "It takes just one 'Home Speaker 500' to deliver true stereo separation. Our 'Soundbar 700 and 500' are thin and discreet with jaw-dropping surround sound.
"Combined with Alexa, they combine Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for unbeatable ease of use, can be mixed and matched to play in sync or separately," said Doug Cunningham, Category Manager, Consumer Electronics Division, Bose. With buttons for basic functionality, the wireless smart speaker also comes with two custom drivers pointed in opposite directions to reflect sound off surrounding walls -- separate instruments to the far left and right -- and place vocals where the artist did to deliver audio without artificial effects or distortion, the company said in a statement.
Focusing on the home theatre set-up, both the soundbars could be wall-mounted or expanded with a wireless bass module and rear speakers. The 78cm-long "Soundbar 500" is small and thin and would allow users to easily switch from audio for video to music. The 96cm-long "Soundbar 700" comes packed with technologies capable of sending multiple channels of a soundtrack or song throughout a space, placing discrete sound in places where there are no speakers, QuietPort technology to deliver exceptional detail and depth.
To manage the TV or other connected equipment, "Soundbar 700" also comes with a universal remote. The audio systems would be available for purchase from Thursday at Bose stores, select re-sellers and online platforms.
