Bose Launches Smart Speakers, Soundbars With Amazon Alexa Integration
The Bose devices come with a pretty high-end pricing.
The Bose devices come with a pretty high-end pricing.
Bose has announced its first ever smart speakers for smart homes that will take on the likes of Google Home. The new Bose smart speakers come with Amazon Alexa integration which makes them fully voice-controllable. In addition to the Smart Speakers, Bose has also announced two new smart soundbars, called Soundbar 500 and Soundbar 700. Meanwhile, the smart speakers are named Home Speaker 500. The three devices have been priced at USD 400, 550 and 800 for the Home Speaker 500, Soundbar 500 and Soundbar 700 respectively.
As of now, all the three products by Bose come with Amazon Alexa integration, while Bose has also promised the arrival of other voice assistants to the devices soon. Bose has also announced the arrival of Airplay 2 integration in early 2019 in addition to the built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth functionality in the devices.
Bose Home Speaker 500
The new Home Speaker 500 boast of one distinct feature from the other home assistant devices available in the market in the form of a display that shows what's currently playing on it. It is also expected that the Bose Home 500 will have a better audio output than most competitors, considering that it is also a stereo device.
Bose Soundbars
Both Bose Soundbar 500 and Soundbar 700 come with Bose PhaseGuide technology aiming to deliver a clear, directional sound. The main difference between the two soundbars is their size, with the Soundbar 700 measuring 2 inches in height, 4 inches in depth and 38 inches in length. Meanwhile, the Soundbar 500 is a quarter inch shorter than the 700 and is a little over 31 inches long.
In addition, the Soundbars feature ARC for compatibility with smart TVs, custom low-profile transducers and Bose's own QuietPort technology.
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
