Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 Launched in India at Rs 34,500

The new flagship headphones from Bose will be placed alongside old favourite QuietComfort 35 II in its India portfolio.

News18.com

Updated:August 20, 2019, 7:42 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 Launched in India at Rs 34,500
The new flagship headphones from Bose will be placed alongside old favourite QuietComfort 35 II in its India portfolio.
Loading...

Bose has launched its latest pair of flagship headphones that pack in the entire portfolio of technology-laden features, dubbed Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. As the name suggests, the new flagship features all the noise cancelling goodness that we've already seen in the QuietComfort lineup, presumably improving on the same with the new generation cans.

The Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are based on Bluetooth 5.0, offering high resolution and lossless wireless audio streaming from connected smartphones. The headphones also offer alternate wired connectivity through the bundled audio cable. The battery onboard is rated for 20 hours of music playback, with a quick charge standard onboard that helps juice up for 3.5 hours of playback time in just 15 minutes of charge.

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 also come with an all new design that makes the headphones look smoother and more suave, with the headband adjustment design integrated on the outside. To keep up with the times, it also comes with a USB-C port for charging, and as of now, the headphones will be sold alongside the old flagship, the QuietComfort 35 II.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram