Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 Launched in India at Rs 34,500

Bose has launched its latest pair of flagship headphones that pack in the entire portfolio of technology-laden features, dubbed Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. As the name suggests, the new flagship features all the noise cancelling goodness that we've already seen in the QuietComfort lineup, presumably improving on the same with the new generation cans.

The Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are based on Bluetooth 5.0, offering high resolution and lossless wireless audio streaming from connected smartphones. The headphones also offer alternate wired connectivity through the bundled audio cable. The battery onboard is rated for 20 hours of music playback, with a quick charge standard onboard that helps juice up for 3.5 hours of playback time in just 15 minutes of charge.

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 also come with an all new design that makes the headphones look smoother and more suave, with the headband adjustment design integrated on the outside. To keep up with the times, it also comes with a USB-C port for charging, and as of now, the headphones will be sold alongside the old flagship, the QuietComfort 35 II.

