Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Headphones With Long Battery Life Comes To India: Price, Specifications

Bose India is now selling the Bose QuietComfort 45 or the QC 45 wireless headphones in the country. Globally the headphones debuted in 2021, but Bose has taken quite a while before bringing it to the Indian consumers. The Bose QC 45 headphones are the successor to the Bose QC 35 headphones in the market. It supports Bluetooth for connectivity, and offers high-fidelity audio output.

Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones India Price

Bose QC 45 wireless headphone India price is Rs 32,990 and the product can be picked up from Amazon in black colour.

Also Read: Apple Could Be Working On a Dual-Port Fast Charger For iPhone And iPad

Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones Specifications

Bose QC 45 headphones come with active noise cancellation, which is one of the best in the segment. Listeners can switch between the aware and quiet mode to give you optimum results in all conditions. The Bose QC 45 also gives you voice isolation feature that is ideal for taking voice calls without any noise or disturbance. Comfort is also a strong core of this lineup, and the build quality ensures you can wear these cans for a long time without any issues. The soft-touch earcups give you a pleasant experience as well.

Advertisement

Being a premium headphone means the Bose QC 45 supports high-fidelity audio output thanks to the built-in TriPort acoustic architecture adopted for improved depth and clarity in the audio.

Also Read: Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for April 10: Use These Redemption Codes And Win Free Rewards

Bose QC 45 wireless headphones are claimed to give 24 hours of battery life as per the company. And you can get up to three hours of playback by charging for just 15 minutes. You can always switch to the wired mode, just incase you want save the battery or connect it to a PC if needed.

WATCH VIDEO: Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Review: New Flagship Killer Smartphone Under Rs 40,000?

Bose QC 45 goes up against the Sony WH-1000XM4, and other premium wireless headphones available in this price range in the country.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.