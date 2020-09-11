Bose QuietComfort Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Sports Earbuds Launched: Price, Features

Bose QuietComfort has been a noteworthy lineup in the personal audio gear space. Now, after migrating to the even higher-end Bose Noise Cancelling headphones lineup in the over-ear space, Bose is bringing back the QuietComfort lineup to the true wireless space, alongside introducing a more affordable pair of true wireless earbuds as well. The two new products are called Bose QuietComfort Earbuds and Bose Sports Earbuds, and have been launched in USA at $279 (approx. Rs 20,500) and $179 (approx. Rs 13,200) respectively. The exact prices in India, of course, may differ.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds is particularly important, since it is going to rival the Apple AirPods Pro and Sony WF-1000XM3 in the premium true wireless earbuds segment. Even at a price of around Rs 25,000, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds will rival the two most popular buds in this segment, feature for feature. At the centre of it all is active noise cancellation, and Bose is taking things up by a notch by promising 11 levels of active noise cancellation. The overall noise cancellation is reportedly enhanced by an algorithm that produces an “opposite signal” to cut out the noise around.

The level of noise cancellation can be tweaked to preference through Bose’s companion smartphone app, using which users can select from full transparency in the outside world to full insulation. How this would work remains to be seen in a review later on, but given Bose’s expertise with active noise cancellation in headphones, it is not unlikely for Bose to actually offer the highly granular noise cancellation performance as they promise. In audio quality, Bose promises an accurate reproduction of how tracks sound, which hints at a neutral sound signature. But, this is Bose, so naturally, the company promises rich and strong bass, and also says there will be no sibilance – which will be interesting to test for ourselves. Bose also offers a wireless charging case, and promises 18 hours of playback (six hours with the buds and two charge cycles with the case).

Bose Sports Earbuds

The Sports Earbuds, as the name would suggest, focuses on fitness, so Bose claims that it has a new fit and IPX4 durability against water and sweat. In terms of the overall sound signature, Bose only says that it has an “entirely new acoustic system”, along with the promise of motivational audio for workouts – which yet again hints at powerful bass performance, above other things. The Sports Earbuds will last for 15 hours, with five hours on the earbuds and two charge cycles via the non-wireless charging case.

Both the QuietComfort and Sports Earbuds offer touch controls, but does not offer multi-device pairing, which is a slight downside here. They both also operate on Bluetooth 5.1, and offer auto pause on taking the earbuds off. The Sports Earbuds will take on the RHA TrueConnect 2, Jabra Elite Active 75t and maybe even the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live.