Bose S1 Pro Portable PA System Launched in India

Audio equipment manufacturer Bose Professional on Wednesday launched ultra-portable Bose S1 Pro portable public address (PA) system for Rs 60,624 in India. The all-in-one PA, floor monitor, practice amplifier and primary music system -- is available through authorised distributor LUXURY PERSONIFIED LLP, the company said in a statement.The equipment is designed for DJs and musicians and has technology developed for the lauded Bose L1 and F1 portable loudspeaker systems. S1 Pro is designed to work in four different positions -- tilt-back, elevated, mounted on a speaker stand or placed on its side (as a floor monitor).The built-in sensors detect positional changes and trigger Auto EQ, which automatically recalibrates the system's internal settings for each different placement/application. It has an on-board three-channel mixer that offers independent ToneMatch, reverb and EQ controls on two channels, with a dedicated channel for either wired (3.5 mm) or wireless Bluetooth music sources.It comes with an optional rechargeable lithium-ion battery and rugged backpack-style carrying case.