Bose Sport Open Wireless Earbuds Launched With A Differently Placed Audio Enclosure, No ANC

American audio equipment manufacturer Bose has unveiled its new Sport Open truly wireless earphones. The Bose Sport Open were leaked in an FCC listing last month and go over the ear, rather than an in-ear design, held in place by a hook that goes around a user's ear. The contoured ear hook is attached to an entirely new kind of enclosure that sits above — not over, not in, not on — the ear canal to redefine personal listening, Bose said during the announcement. As the name suggests, the Bose Sport Open are designed for sports with an IPX4 rating for water resistance and are relatively lightweight at 14 grams per bud.

The Bose Sport Open carry a rather interesting design where the audio enclosure sits above rather than over, in, or on the ear canal. This, quite obviously means that the Bose Sport Open don't have active noise cancellation (ANC). By design, the Bose Sport Open will allow users to hear "traffic, a training partner, nature, or anything else they don't want to miss," Bose said in a press release. Further, the Bose Sport Open also come with a microphone designed for clarity and isolates your voice from wind and noise, and Bose promises that they will stay precisely positioned while resisting sweat, heat, rain, and snow.

The Bose Sport Open are available for pre-orders in the US, and will go on sale in mid-January for $199 on Bose.com and Best Buy. There is no word on the Bose Sport Open's availability in India yet. The wireless earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.1 and are claimed to offer up to eight hours of battery life. The Bose Sport Open can be controlled with one button on each earbud (one for activating a paired phone's voice assistant and one for controlling playback). The Bose Sport Open come with a carrying case and a charging base and can be controlled with the Bose Music App.