Boult Audio Launches AirBass Y1 TWS Earbuds At Rs1,299 With 40 Hours Battery Life

Boult Audio has launched the new AirBass Y1 TWS Earbuds equipped with Type-C fast charging and claims to offer a total playback of up to 40 hours. The Boult Audio AirBass Y1 is equipped with the latest Bluetooth V5.1 and is available at Rs 1299 on Flipkart.

The device is IPX5 water resistant and it can comfortably be used outdoors or in the gym. These earbuds can be used separately after successful pairing. Not only can users listen to both earbuds in stereo mode, but also they can be used as monopods to enjoy the music and take calls.

The AirBass Y1 features an angled bud with extra-soft silicone tips for added comfort during long use. The body is built with an ABS shell which also protects it from water and sweat.

WATCH VIDEO: Sony WF-1000XM4 Review: The Best TWS Earbuds From Sony At Rs 19,990

The earbuds are also touch-sensitive so you can conveniently use your fingertips to adjust the volume, change tracks, attend calls or command your voice assistant. The device offers Pro+ Calling experience through its microphones.

The Boult Audio AirBass Y1 TWS Earbuds come in Black and White colours and is accompanied with a standard industry warranty of 1 year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.