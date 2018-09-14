English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Brace For a 'Nightmare': ESA Astronaut Warns US East Coast With These Hurricane Florence Pictures

The images are spine-chilling even from 400 kms above the Earth.

News18.com

Updated:September 14, 2018, 3:45 PM IST
Hurricane Florence as seen from the International Space Station. (Image: Alexander Gerst/ Twitter)
Alexander Gerst, an ESA Astronaut and one of the six crew members currently living at the International Space Station, has recently tweeted about the massive hurricane Florence that is headed America's way. Gerst was able to share several images of the hurricane in a series of tweets that were meant to capture the enormity of the category 4 hurricane. In his tweet, Gerst also mentions that the hurricane was too huge to be captured in a normal lens and that a wide-angle lens had to be employed for the same. The images accompanying the tweet solidify his concern as the hurricane Florence can be seen covering almost the entire curvature of the Earth visible from the space station.

In another tweet, Gerst also shared the images of the eye of the hurricane. The tweet mentions how it is "chilling, even from space" to look at.

You can have a look at the tweets and the chilling images of the hurricane Florence below:






| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
