Brave Browser Is Now Letting Users Bypass Google's AMP For Privacy: Here's What It Means

Brave, the privacy-focused browser has unveiled a new feature that allows users to bypass the accelerated mobile pages (AMP) hosted by Google and take users directly to the original website. The new functionality, called De-AMP has been launched as Brave says that AMP harms a users’ privacy and promotes Google to monopolise the website.

The new feature, according to Brave, will re-write links and URLs to prevent users from landing on an AMP page. When the browser is unable to re-write the links, it will redirect users to non-AMP pages. The feature is currently only available in Brave Nightly and Beta version. The company announced the new feature on Tuesday, April 19. Brave, in its announcement, said that AMP framework harms user privacy, security and internet experience.

ALSO READ: Forget Smart Glasses, Here’s Why Smart Contact Lenses Could Be The Future

De-AMP is said to protect users from AMP in several ways. The feature will re-write links and URLs, and when it can’t re-write, Brave redirects users from AMP pages to non-AMP, resulting in stopping the loading and execution of AMP or Google’s codes. Brave has said that it has modified Chromium to keep track of the loading of AMP pages. The company is also planning to extend the bounce tracking method, to detect when AMP URLs are about to be visited.

The feature, currently rolling out in Brave’s Beta and Nightly builds and will be enabled in the upcoming version 1.38 for Desktop and Android. The feature will soon be rolled out for iOS users as well.

WATCH VIDEO: MWC 2022 | XIAOMI CYBERDOG QUICK LOOK: THIS SMART DOG CAN BE YOUR NEXT BEST FRIEND

Google’s AMP is a Web component framework that can be used to create a user-first websites, stories, emails, and ads. AMP has earlier been criticised as an attempt by Google to employ its dominance on the Web. AMP pages are served via Google’s servers and Brave says that it allows Google to require pages be made in ways that can be most beneficial for the Search giant.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.