Brave Introduces AI-Powered Summarizer Feature To Its Search Engine
1-MIN READ

Brave Introduces AI-Powered Summarizer Feature To Its Search Engine

Last Updated: March 04, 2023, 12:59 IST

Brave Summarizer feature is now available for all desktop and mobile users of Brave Search. (Image: Brave)

Brave's Summarizer feature is designed to provide concise answers to user queries at the top of its result pages, and it can process multiple sources of information present on the Web.

As the world of big tech continues to be abuzz with AI-powered generative chatbots, OpenAI’s ChatGPT remains a major topic of discussion. Google and Microsoft have also been pushing their AI ambitions with their new offerings—Bing and Bard. Despite the AI industry being still in its early stages, many new players have already entered the fray. Brave Software Inc., a smaller company than Google and Microsoft, has also jumped on the bandwagon with the introduction of a new AI model to its browser and search engine.

The Summarizer feature is designed to provide concise answers to user queries at the top of its result pages. This feature is reminiscent of other AI-powered search engines like You.com and Neeva, which also generate brief explanations alongside web links in response to user queries.

“Unlike a purely generative AI model, which is prone to spout unsubstantiated assertions, we trained our large language models (LLMs) to process multiple sources of information present on the Web. This produces a more concise, accurate answer, expressed in coherent language,” said Brave’s press release.

It added, “In addition, the provenance of original sources of data is cited at all times via links. This maintains the rightful attribution of information, and helps users assess the trustworthiness of the sources, both of which are needed to mitigate the authority biases of large language models.”

The Brave Summarizer feature is now available for all desktop and mobile users of Brave Search, but those who wish to opt-out of the feature can do so by going to Brave settings.

Brave acknowledges that the development of the Brave Search Summarizer was sparked by recent advancements following the release of Microsoft-backed ChatGPT in December. 

The company plans to further explore Large Language Models (LLMs) not just in the search domain but also in the Brave browser. This is where the assistant-like capabilities of LLMs are expected to bring about truly innovative features.

