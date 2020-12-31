Brave's Privacy-Focused Browser Gets Native Support for Apple M1-Powered Macs With Performance Gains

Brave browser is getting native support for Apple MacBook Air 13, MacBook Pro 13, and Mac mini featuring Apple M1 processor, with its latest update. The Chromium-based privacy-oriented browser is also getting some performance gains with the version 1.18.77, the company announced on its official channel. Recently, both Firefox and Google Chrome also received native Apple Silicon support. At the moment, the Microsoft Edge team is still testing M1 support in its Canary release channel.

A company developer on Twitter said that M1-powered Apple Mac users who were running the Brave browser through the Rosetta emulation mode must update the application to enjoy the latest features. User can get the latest version from the company website or the Mac Apple App Store. Additionally, as per the changelog, the Brave v1.18.77 fixes known issues with its rewards panel. Users who were unable to play HBO Max content due to 'kVideoPlaybackQuality' error on the browser are also getting a patch. The company is fixing an error that disabled video playback on the IMDB website.

The Chromium-based Browser browser that is known for blocking ads and trackers by default recently rolled out an integrated news reader. The Brave Today feature is available for both web client and app for Android and iOS. The company says it news reader ranks stories locally for the user from hundreds of popular RSS feeds using an algorithm that weighs several factors, including the user's browser history and article published date. "This stream is designed to help people discover interesting new content throughout the day while respecting the user's privacy," the company added. In case of users using its new private CDN, the reader anonymously fetches RSS feeds that is said to leave no data trail for third parties to collect or track.

Our last desktop browser update of the year (v1.18.77) features native support for M1 Macs, a localization fix for Brave Rewards, and fixes for playing videos on HBO Max and IMDb. https://t.co/4wVWi8TElt pic.twitter.com/6P2jBAMwSk — Brave Software (@brave) December 30, 2020

Brave says that its browser had roughly 7.4 million daily active users, as of November 2020. As mentioned, Apple Mac with M1 processor also received native support of the Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome recently.