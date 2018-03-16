English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
British Billionaire to Beat Elon Musk's Tesla With World's Biggest Battery
The battery will power solar farm to be built at the site of a former steelworks near Adelaide.
A Tesla logo is seen in Los Angeles, California. (Image: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson)
British billionaire Sanjeev Gupta has revealed plans to build the world's biggest lithium-ion battery in South Australia. South Australian Premier Jay Weatherill said that the battery would benefit the broader community, Xinhua news agency reported.
"We know that more renewable energy means cheaper power, and that's why we have increased our renewable energy target to 75 percent and also introduced a new renewable storage target of 25 percent," Weatherill told reporters in Adelaide on Friday. "These targets will accelerate the transition from fossil fuels to renewables and lower bills for South Australians."
Since its completion in December 2017, Tesla's South Australia battery has surpassed expectations, regularly supplementing the state's power grid to prevent widespread blackouts.
Also read: Tesla: The Electric-Powered Future That India is Missing Out on
The planned 120 megawatts (MW)/140 megawatt-hours (MWh) storage capacity of Gupta's Liberty House is larger than that of the current record holder, built by Elon Musk's Tesla in South Australia in 2017, which has a cap of 100MW/129MWh.
The battery will power solar farm to be built at the site of a former steelworks near Adelaide which Gupta's Liberty House bought in 2017.
Gupta secured a nearly $8 million loan from the South Australian government through its Renewable Technology Fund for the project which is expected to create 100 construction jobs. The announcement of Gupta's project came on the final day of campaigning ahead of Saturday's state election, a campaign where renewable energy has been a key issue.
Funds for the project were committed by Weatherill's government prior to the government going into a caretaker period, meaning the project will go ahead regardless of Saturday's result.
Watch: Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Impressions Review: Best Android Flagships of 2018?
Also Watch
"We know that more renewable energy means cheaper power, and that's why we have increased our renewable energy target to 75 percent and also introduced a new renewable storage target of 25 percent," Weatherill told reporters in Adelaide on Friday. "These targets will accelerate the transition from fossil fuels to renewables and lower bills for South Australians."
Since its completion in December 2017, Tesla's South Australia battery has surpassed expectations, regularly supplementing the state's power grid to prevent widespread blackouts.
Also read: Tesla: The Electric-Powered Future That India is Missing Out on
The planned 120 megawatts (MW)/140 megawatt-hours (MWh) storage capacity of Gupta's Liberty House is larger than that of the current record holder, built by Elon Musk's Tesla in South Australia in 2017, which has a cap of 100MW/129MWh.
The battery will power solar farm to be built at the site of a former steelworks near Adelaide which Gupta's Liberty House bought in 2017.
Gupta secured a nearly $8 million loan from the South Australian government through its Renewable Technology Fund for the project which is expected to create 100 construction jobs. The announcement of Gupta's project came on the final day of campaigning ahead of Saturday's state election, a campaign where renewable energy has been a key issue.
Funds for the project were committed by Weatherill's government prior to the government going into a caretaker period, meaning the project will go ahead regardless of Saturday's result.
Watch: Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Impressions Review: Best Android Flagships of 2018?
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
Yamaha R15 V3.0 Review (First Ride) | Cars18
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
AIFWAW18 Day 1: Diana Penty, Vaani Kapoor Sizzle On The Ramp As Designers Showcase Their Collection
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Yamaha R15 V3.0 Review (First Ride) | Cars18
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Thursday 15 March , 2018 AIFWAW18 Day 1: Diana Penty, Vaani Kapoor Sizzle On The Ramp As Designers Showcase Their Collection
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lionel Messi: The Beautiful Game's Favourite Child
- Rihanna Boycotts Snapchat After App's Offensive Ad On Chris Brown Domestic Abuse Case
- Kartik Aaryan Turns Heads in a Pawan Sachdeva Ensemble at AIFW AW '18; See Pics
- Walmart Sued For Cheating Numbers in a Bid to Outrun Amazon
- Anupam Kher Visits Priyanka Chopra At Quantico Set In New York; See Pictures