English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

British Home Secretary Points to Serious Online Sexual Threats to Children

British Home Secretary said Monday that Facebook, Microsoft, Google, Twitter and others should fight child abuse with the intensity used to remove extremist material from the internet.

Associated Press

Updated:September 4, 2018, 1:28 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
British Home Secretary Points to Serious Online Sexual Threats to Children
British Home Secretary Points to Serious Online Sexual Threats to Children (Image for representation only)
Loading...
Britain’s home secretary says up to 80,000 people pose an online sexual threat to children and warned that major internet companies could face new laws and regulations forcing them to ramp up efforts to protect children.

Sajid Javid said Monday that Facebook, Microsoft, Google, Twitter and others should fight child abuse with the intensity used to remove extremist material from the internet.

Javid says the threat to children has evolved more quickly than the industry’s response. He says there has been a “horrifying” rise in pedophile activity on the internet.

“I am not just asking for change. I am demanding it,” he said. “If technology companies do not take more measures to remove this type of content then I won’t be afraid to take action.”

Also Read: Google Has Developed AI to Help Combat Child Sexual Abuse Material
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Leaking Roof, Dilapidated Buildings, Sorry State Of Schools In UP's Barabanki

Leaking Roof, Dilapidated Buildings, Sorry State Of Schools In UP's Barabanki

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...