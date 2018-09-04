English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
British Home Secretary Points to Serious Online Sexual Threats to Children
British Home Secretary said Monday that Facebook, Microsoft, Google, Twitter and others should fight child abuse with the intensity used to remove extremist material from the internet.
British Home Secretary Points to Serious Online Sexual Threats to Children (Image for representation only)
Loading...
Britain’s home secretary says up to 80,000 people pose an online sexual threat to children and warned that major internet companies could face new laws and regulations forcing them to ramp up efforts to protect children.
Sajid Javid said Monday that Facebook, Microsoft, Google, Twitter and others should fight child abuse with the intensity used to remove extremist material from the internet.
Javid says the threat to children has evolved more quickly than the industry’s response. He says there has been a “horrifying” rise in pedophile activity on the internet.
“I am not just asking for change. I am demanding it,” he said. “If technology companies do not take more measures to remove this type of content then I won’t be afraid to take action.”
Also Read: Google Has Developed AI to Help Combat Child Sexual Abuse Material
Sajid Javid said Monday that Facebook, Microsoft, Google, Twitter and others should fight child abuse with the intensity used to remove extremist material from the internet.
Javid says the threat to children has evolved more quickly than the industry’s response. He says there has been a “horrifying” rise in pedophile activity on the internet.
“I am not just asking for change. I am demanding it,” he said. “If technology companies do not take more measures to remove this type of content then I won’t be afraid to take action.”
Also Read: Google Has Developed AI to Help Combat Child Sexual Abuse Material
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
Monday 13 August , 2018 Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Kamaal R Khan is Back on Twitter, and Amitabh Bachchan Made Sure to Give Him a Proper Welcome
- Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor's Reaction on Marrying Each Other Will Leave You in Splits
- RTOs to Get More Comfortable With A/C Halls, Delhi Government to Revamp All 13 Facilities
- US Open: Kids Keep Me Grounded, Says Novak Djokovic
- Why Did Xiaomi Attempt to Promote Poco F1 Camera Using Edited Photos From The Mi Mix 2S?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...