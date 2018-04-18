English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BRITZO Unveils ‘Make in India’ Mobile Phone Brand iVVO
BRITZO launched its smartphone brand "iVVO", followed by the rollout of eight smart 2G feature phones segmented across five product categories; BEATZ, PRIMO, SELFEE, TUFF, and VOLT as part of the "Make in India" initiative.
BRITZO Unveils ‘Make in India’ Mobile Phone Brand iVVO (image: BRITZO)
A new entrant in the Indian market, BRITZO launched its smartphone brand "iVVO" on Tuesday, followed by the rollout of eight smart 2G feature phones segmented across five product categories; BEATZ, PRIMO, SELFEE, TUFF, and VOLT as part of the "Make in India" initiative. All of the launched products are priced from Rs 649 to Rs 5,999.
Also Read: Microsoft Introduces Azure Sphere For Securing IoT Devices
"BRITZO has recognised critical pain points of rural consumers and extensively worked towards developing more evolved alternatives to traditional mobile phones. We are confident that the brand will emerge as the flag-bearer of digitization in rural India," Pradipto Ganguly, CEO and Co-founder of BRITZO, said in a statement.
Features like multilingual support with over 22 Indian languages, phone-based WhatsApp, Wi-Fi tethering, facial recognition and shatterproof smartphone screens are aimed at the rural population, BRITZO said in a statement.
Also Read: Facebook to Trial Ads Tool in Ireland Ahead of Abortion Referendum
The company is planning to launch its first 4G feature phone "Skipper" along with two Android Go 4G smartphones as part of their "Storm" series. "Storm Lite" and "Storm Pro" with Android Oreo (Go edition) will be launched with 8MP front camera with dual selfie flash, 8MP rear camera with flash and auto-focus, shatterproof screen and face unlock.
"Storm Lite" is priced at Rs 4,999 and comes with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage. "Storm Pro" houses a 2GB RAM and 16GB onboard memory and is priced at Rs 5,999. The company said it would set up an assembling unit in Greater Noida and is planning to mobilise Rs 100 crore towards the "Make in India" initiative.
Also Watch: Xolo Era 3X Review: Ease-of-Use is The Biggest USP
Also Watch
Also Read: Microsoft Introduces Azure Sphere For Securing IoT Devices
"BRITZO has recognised critical pain points of rural consumers and extensively worked towards developing more evolved alternatives to traditional mobile phones. We are confident that the brand will emerge as the flag-bearer of digitization in rural India," Pradipto Ganguly, CEO and Co-founder of BRITZO, said in a statement.
Features like multilingual support with over 22 Indian languages, phone-based WhatsApp, Wi-Fi tethering, facial recognition and shatterproof smartphone screens are aimed at the rural population, BRITZO said in a statement.
Also Read: Facebook to Trial Ads Tool in Ireland Ahead of Abortion Referendum
The company is planning to launch its first 4G feature phone "Skipper" along with two Android Go 4G smartphones as part of their "Storm" series. "Storm Lite" and "Storm Pro" with Android Oreo (Go edition) will be launched with 8MP front camera with dual selfie flash, 8MP rear camera with flash and auto-focus, shatterproof screen and face unlock.
"Storm Lite" is priced at Rs 4,999 and comes with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage. "Storm Pro" houses a 2GB RAM and 16GB onboard memory and is priced at Rs 5,999. The company said it would set up an assembling unit in Greater Noida and is planning to mobilise Rs 100 crore towards the "Make in India" initiative.
Also Watch: Xolo Era 3X Review: Ease-of-Use is The Biggest USP
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
Saturday 14 April , 2018 127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Indian Cricketer Hardik Pandya Buys Audi A6 Luxury Sedan Worth Rs 65 Lakh
- Kohli Doesn't Feel Like Wearing Orange Cap, Markande Elated
- IPL 2018: Record-breaking Virat Kohli Becomes Highest Run-scorer
- Bollywood Star Farhan Akhtar Buys Himself Jeep Grand Cherokee
- Twitter Down: Crashes Repeatedly After Being up For a Few Minutes