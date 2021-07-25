The Reliance JioFiber postpaid broadband plans were now available for new and existing JioFiber users in India. Reliance Jio has the postpaid broadband plan option with zero installation charges as well as no security deposit required for availing the service. At this time, the postpaid billing option is available for all JioFiber broadband plans that are also available in the prepaid billing avatar, and you can choose between the semi-annual and annual payment options for postpaid. This gives JioFiber another dimension in its arsenal in the home broadband battles with Airtel Xstream broadband as well as the likes of Tata Sky Broadband and ACT Fibernet, to name a few.

Prices start at Rs 399 per month for the 30Mbps broadband plan, and you can choose from up to 1Gbps speeds, with video streaming subscriptions including Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar bundled with plans offering 150Mbps or higher speeds. “The Subscribers are provided with advance rental options in all of the plans with associated benefits and discounts," says Reliance Jio in the terms and conditions for the JioFiber postpaid plans. They also say that subscribers are free to opt for any of these options or avail the monthly billing option. The 6 months and annual postpaid JioFiber broadband options are mirroring the prices as well as the unlimited data bundles that have been available on the prepaid versions of the same broadband plans, with the 30-day recharge validity, and prices starting Rs 399 per month.

JioFiber Prepaid Plans: The Reliance JioFiber prepaid broadband plans are priced Rs 399 onwards with a validity of 30 days for each recharge. In fact, the entry price point is lesser than what Airtel Xstream offers, which has plans starting at Rs 499 per months for the 40Mbps plan. The Rs 399 per month plan from Reliance Jio gets you unlimited data with 30Mbps speeds while the Rs 699 plan clocks 100Mbps speeds. The Rs 999 plan with 150Mbps speeds is where the video streaming app subscription bundles start—these include Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Sony Liv, Zee5 and Lionsgate Play, to make a total of 12 bundled subscriptions. Subscribe to the next set of broadband plans, and you’ll also get the Netflix subscription bundled, which makes it a total of 13 streaming subscriptions included with your JioFiber broadband plan. These are priced at Rs 1499 for 300Mbps, Rs 2499 for 500Mbps and Rs 3999 for 1Gbps speeds.

JioFiber Broadband Postpaid With 6 Months Billing: All JioFiber broadband plans offer unlimited data use and free unlimited local and national calls as well from the wireline phone. These broadband plans offer symmetric speeds, which means the same upload and download speeds for the plan that you choose. If you choose the 6 months billing option, you’ll pay Rs 2394 for the 30Mbps broadband plan while the 100Mbps plan is priced at Rs 4194 for a period of 6 months. The 150Mbps plan is priced at Rs 5994 for 6 months and bundles subscriptions for Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Sony Liv, Zee5, Sun NXT, Voot Select, Voot Kids, AltBalaji, Hoichoi, ShemarooMe, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Eros Now, JioCinema and JioSaavn. The higher speed options also add the Netflix subscription to this list. These plans are the 300Mbps plan that costs Rs 8994 for 6 months, the 500Mbps plan which costs Rs 14994 for 6 months and the 1Gbps plan which costs Rs 23994 for the same duration.

JioFiber Broadband Postpaid With 12 Months Billing: If you wish to pay annually for these JioFiber broadband plans, you’ll pay for 12 months up front—Rs 4788 for 30Mbps, Rs 8388 for 100Mbps, Rs 11988 for 150Mbps, Rs 17988 for 300Mbps, Rs 29988 for 500Mbps and Rs 47988 for 1Gbps broadband. These plans bundle the same video streaming app subscription bundles as well as unlimited data usage and free local as well as national voice calls. The 6 months and annual postpaid JioFiber broadband options are mirroring the unlimited data as well as subscription bundles that have been available on the prepaid versions of the same broadband plans, with the 30-day recharge validity.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

