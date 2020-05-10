Broadband Buying Guide: Spectra Plans Start at Rs 899, Speeds up to 1Gbps & Unlimited Voice Calls

Spectra is one of the oldest and most popular broadband service providers in India. In fact, Spectra was the first among broadband companies to offer unlimited data for home broadband users as everyone went on the work from home routine back in March—anticipating users will need more data as they acclimatize to working remotely in the midst of the COVID pandemic (You can read more here). Recently, in an email communication with consumers, Spectra confirmed that they have upgraded all connections from single path to dual path, which makes connections more reliable. That is good to know, particularly at this time when home broadband lines are as important as the air we breathe. And well, it is among the fastest broadband service providers in the country, offering speeds of up to 1Gbps with the subscription plans.

At this time, Spectra is competing with the likes of Reliance JioFiber, Airtel Xstream broadband and ACT Fibernet, to name a few. And the company has some rather unique plans, in terms of what is bundled, depending on the duration you choose to pay for in one go. Also, plans tend to change from region to region, and the Spectra website simply allows you to enter your present location to check the home broadband subscription plans in your area. At this time, Spectra is available in multiple cities across India, including Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai, Ghaziabad, Noida and Chennai.

100Mbps is your entry point

In many regions, Spectra offers 100Mbps as the entry point to its broadband subscription plans. That speed, to be honest, is great for most home users—they work very well for video streaming, document sharing, video calls and even 4K video, as long as your Wi-Fi network isn’t being drained by other devices at the same time. For instance, in Mumbai, Chennai and Ghaziabad, you get the Spectra Starter plan which is priced at Rs 899 per month. What you get is 500GB data per month if you decide to go for the monthly billing option or 1000GB per month if you decide to pay for 6 months or 12 months in advance.

And a push to 150Mbps too

If you want to upgrade the speed a bit more, there is also the Spectra Fast 150Mbps option in cities where 100Mbps is the entry point. This plan costs Rs 999 per month and the data bundling options remain the same as the 100Mbps Spectra Starter pack.

250Mbps plans for 4K and more

If you have a heavy user, which includes generous doses of 4K streaming, sometimes even on multiple devices simultaneously, the 250Mbps plan would be fantastic for you. You get great headroom for video streaming, document sharing, video calls and 4K binging with Netflix and Amazon Prime Video on multiple devices at the same time, without your broadband line even showing the slightest of strain.

In the cities where 100Mbps Spectra Starter and 150Mbps Spectra Fast plans are available, this 250Mbps plan is called Spectra Faster and is priced at Rs 1249 per month. What you get is 500GB data for the monthly billing option, 1000GB per month if you pay for 6-months in advance and unlimited data if you pay for an entire year in one go.

In cities such as Delhi where this is the entry spec plan, the 250Mbps Spectra Fast is priced at Rs 999 per month. Now that is a great deal. You get is 500GB data per month if you decide to go for the monthly billing option or 1000GB per month if you decide to pay for 6 months or 12 months in advance.

Spectra Voice for calling

Spectra has also added the Spectra Voice feature, which enables high definition audio calling over the Wi-Fi network. You need to use the Spectra Voice app for your Android phone or iPhone. This is either free or costs Rs 99 per month, depending on the plan that you have selected. It is a great value addition for someone who may not have a landline phone and struggles with spotty mobile network coverage at home.

500Mbps is all about speed

In some cities, the 500Mbps plan is priced at Rs 1,599 per month and offers 750GB data per month with the monthly billing cycle, 1500GB data per month if you pay for 6 months and unlimited data if you pay for a year in advance.

In other cities, the same plan is priced at Rs 1,999 per month and offers the same data bundles. Do note, that not all cities have the 1Gbps option just yet, and in those regions, the 500Mbps plan is the flagship plan.

1Gbps is the pinnacle of the broadband experience

Incidentally, the 1Gbps journey started long ago for Spectra. They have been offering 1Gbps plans in various regions for a while now—though there have been price revisions since. At present, Spectra has the Spectra Fastest plan which offers 1Gbps speed is priced at Rs 2,499 per month. This is actually an increase from the Rs 1,549 price tag that was slapped on this plan till a few months ago. Nevertheless, you now also get the Spectra Voice VoIP service for free with this plan, which means unlimited voice calls as well over Wi-Fi. If you choose the monthly billing plan, that will get you 1000GB data per month. If you choose to pay for 6 months in advance, you get 2000GB data per month. If you decide to pay for an entire year in one go, then you get unlimited data usage per month.

