BSNL 100Mbps Broadband Plan Announced with 40GB Daily Data Limit at Rs 2,499
Priced at Rs 2,499, users can also opt to pay for six or 12 months, and get a benefit of 25 percent cashback. The cashback offer is valid until February 28.
BSNL has announced a new plan for its Fibre-to-the-Home broadband users under the Bharat Fibre programme that was introduced a few days back. The new plan offers 40GB daily data at 100 Mbps speeds for a month. Priced at Rs 2,499, users can also opt to pay for six or 12 months, and get a benefit of 25 percent cashback. The cashback offer is valid until February 28.
The new daily data broadband plan from BSNL also bundles unlimited free calling all over India on any network. Part of BSNL’s new Bharat Fibre scheme, the plan will offer 40GB of broadband data every day at 100 Mbps download and upload speeds. After the completion of daily FUP (fair usage policy), speeds will be cut-down to 2Mbps with no limit on data download.
The 25 percent cashback scheme on the new broadband plan will be applicable when users opt to pay for six or 12 months up front. The cashback will be applied on the final rental and there is no maximum limit for the same. This means that if a user chooses to pay for the Rs 2,499 broadband plan for six months, then the cashback amount will be around Rs 3,700 and Rs 7,400 for 12 months. There is no option as of now to make advanced payment for the plan if a user wants to pay for two or three years. The company has waived off installation charges on FTTH plans, so all that the customer has to pay is the rent itself.
