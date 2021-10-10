BSNL 4G Finally Rolling Out? IT Minister Makes First 4G Call Over Indian 4G Network

BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) has finally got 4G connectivity. In a tweet, the Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwani Vaishnaw said that he has made the first call over Indian 4G network of BSNL. “Made first call over Indian 4G network of BSNL (Designed and Made in India). PM @narendramodi Ji’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat taking shape," he said. BSNL had been struggling to get its government nominees on board with the company’s 4G upgradation plans of around 13,533 2G/3G sites in southern and western zones.

The 4G rollout comes as an important thing for the telecom company’s survival as the government had refused to privatise the company, and the lack of 4G offering was something that was hurting the business. The government had said that BSNL will roll out its 4G within 2 years, and if the IT Minister’s tweet indicates rollout of 4G on BSNL, then this is much ahead of schedule. If this was not done, there was speculation that BSNL could have possibly been sold off to a private entity like what happened with Air India.

Made first call over Indian 4G network of BSNL (Designed and Made in India). PM @narendramodi Ji’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat taking shape.— Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) October 10, 2021

BSNL is said to have some of the best plans in the market currently, but the lack of 4G offerings has put the company quite behind. 4G will also allow BSNL to upgrade to 5G with rather simple upgrades. The 4G system that the company will use has been designed and made in India, the IT Minister’s tweet indicated.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.