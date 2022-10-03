BSNL 5G Service To Launch By August 2023, Confirms IT Minister Vaishnaw

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited or BSNL will be launching its 5G service by August next year, as informed by IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on the sidelines of the India Mobile Congress 2022 this week. “BSNL to provide 5G services next year August 15 onwards,” he was quoted in multiple reports.

He mentioned that India will have three private and one public telecom player in the 5G arena, and also added that 5G plans would remain affordable for subscribers.

BSNL still doesn’t have 4G service in the market, so the Minister was asked how the telco will be able to jump to 5G, that too by next year. “The transition from 4G to 5G is not going to be long, and BSNL 5G service will be offered through the non-standalone architecture, which allows the telco to use the existing network infrastructure to offer 5G services without investing a lot in the new setups.

He also talked about bringing 5G services to 200 cities in the next 6 months, and cover up to 90 per cent of the country with 5G in the next two years.

BSNL has been operating with its 2G and 3G service in the country, while it also provides broadband solutions for customers in select parts of the country. But entering the 4G and even the 5G arena will enable the telco to regain its position in the industry, even if it is just going to be for a small margin.

Airtel launched its 5G service in some parts of India just a few days back, and the telco has claimed that it will cover pan India with its 5G network by 2024. Jio is planning to have most of the country covered with its 5G service by December this year. Vodafone Idea is also making its 5G launch plans but has not given a definite timeline for its availability to consumers.

Read all the Latest Tech News and Breaking News here