BSNL 8Mbps Broadband Plans Announced Starting at Rs 349 with Unlimited Calling Benefits

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is reportedly adding three new broadband plans to its portfolio. It will be offering as much as 3GB daily data benefits with up to 8Mbps speeds. The new plans include the Rs 349, Rs 399 and Rs 499 broadband plans. The new broadband plans are set to arrive on a pan-India basis from July 1.

The new Rs 349 plan which is also known as the 2GB BSNL CUL, offers 2GB daily data at up to 8Mbps speeds. Once a user crosses the limit, the speeds will be reduced to 1Mbps, although there will be no extra charges. The plan also comes with unlimited BSNL to BSNL voice calling benefits, while on other networks, customers can make unlimited calls between 10:30pm and 6am and all Sundays.

The Rs 399 broadband plan offers up to 8Mbps speed until 2GB per day and up to 1Mbps beyond the 2GB quota similar to the Rs 349 plan. But it also comes with unlimited free calling benefits to any network within the country.

Lastly, we have the Rs 499 broadband plan that is known as 3GB CUL. This plan offers 3GB data per day at up to 8Mbps speed and has 1Mbps FUP limit post the 3GB data quota. This plan also offers unlimited voice calling benefits to any network within the country.