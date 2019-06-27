BSNL 8Mbps Broadband Plans Announced Starting at Rs 349 with Unlimited Calling Benefits
The new broadband plans will be available all across India starting July 1.
File photo of BSNL
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is reportedly adding three new broadband plans to its portfolio. It will be offering as much as 3GB daily data benefits with up to 8Mbps speeds. The new plans include the Rs 349, Rs 399 and Rs 499 broadband plans. The new broadband plans are set to arrive on a pan-India basis from July 1.
The new Rs 349 plan which is also known as the 2GB BSNL CUL, offers 2GB daily data at up to 8Mbps speeds. Once a user crosses the limit, the speeds will be reduced to 1Mbps, although there will be no extra charges. The plan also comes with unlimited BSNL to BSNL voice calling benefits, while on other networks, customers can make unlimited calls between 10:30pm and 6am and all Sundays.
The Rs 399 broadband plan offers up to 8Mbps speed until 2GB per day and up to 1Mbps beyond the 2GB quota similar to the Rs 349 plan. But it also comes with unlimited free calling benefits to any network within the country.
Lastly, we have the Rs 499 broadband plan that is known as 3GB CUL. This plan offers 3GB data per day at up to 8Mbps speed and has 1Mbps FUP limit post the 3GB data quota. This plan also offers unlimited voice calling benefits to any network within the country.
Also Watch
-
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
MG Hector Review: Premium SUV with a touch of Technology
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This is How England Just United Pakistan and India Cricket Fans in World Cup
- KGF Star Yash and Wife Radhika Pandit Announce Their Second Pregnancy With an Adorable Video
- MG Hector Undercuts Jeep Compass by Rs 3.5 lakh, Tata Harrier by Rs 80,000
- India vs West Indies | Great Feeling to be Respected as a Fast Bowling Unit: Bumrah
- New Flaw Detected in Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes, Ban on Flying Continues
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s