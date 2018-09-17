BSNL Ananth, Ananth Plus Prepaid Recharge Plans Launched: Unlimited Calling Benefits Up to 90 Days

Telecom company BSNL has introduced two new special tariff plans which will allow unlimited voice calling facility to the users. The name of these plans is Ananth and Ananth Plus and their prices are Rs 105 and Rs 328 respectively. These plans have been introduced only for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Both plans are being given similar benefits but their validity is different.The validity for BSNL Ananth is 26 days while for Ananth Plus is 90 days. In other 20 circles across India excluding Delhi and Mumbai, the telecom operator is offering BSNL Ananth and Ananth Plus at Rs 99 and Rs 319, respectively. The benefits of unlimited voice calls will remain the same across circles. BSNL Ananth and Ananth Plus are voice-only prepaid plans from the telecom company, and provides unlimited voice calling on local as well as while roaming.To recall, BSNL had earlier introduced a new prepaid recharge pack to lure the customers further to its data offerings. Called the Data Tsunami pack, the new prepaid recharge pack offers the customers 1.5GB data per day at Rs 98. The new Rs 98 pack from BSNL offers more data to the customers at 39GB for 26 days as compared to the Jio Rs 98 recharge pack that offers 2GB monthly data for a period of 28 days.