BSNL Dussehra Offer: Period Prepaid Plan of Rs 78 With Benefits for 10 Days
As part of the Rs 78 plan, BSNL prepaid users will get unlimited calling, unlimited data and unlimited video calling benefits as well.
BSNL Dussehra Offer
On the occasion of Dussehra and Durga Puja, BSNL has introduced a new special tariff voucher for prepaid users. The price of this plan is Rs 78 and it is available in BSNL circles all over India. However, this is a Limited period pack, but this plan offers some good benefits. As part of the Rs 78 plan, BSNL prepaid users will get unlimited calling, unlimited data and unlimited video calling benefits as well.
With its new Rs 78 prepaid plan, the telco is offering a total of 2GB data per day, post which users will get speeds of 80 Kbps. Anupam Shrivastava CMD BSNL said that on the “Occasion of Durga Puja, Dussehra and Diwali, STV-78 will suit to all and will enable them to be in touch with their family and friends during the festive season.” To activate the plan, users can either make an STV recharge of Rs 78, or activate using a text message – STV COMBO78 – and send it to 123.
To recall, BSNL just revised its Rs. 525 postpaid plan. The revised plan provides a user 80GB of 2G/3G data along with data carry forward option of up to 200GB. Users can also enjoy unlimited voice calls to any network within India and the calls will not be charged to numbers even in Mumbai and Delhi circles. The plan also comes with 100 free SMS per day. The big USP is that this plan reportedly offers the data carry forward functionality allowing users to carry forward unused data to the next billing cycle. It is said that BSNL will charge a security deposit of Rs. 500 for the users who are looking for local and STD services and Rs. 2,000 for those who are looking for local, STD and ISD services. While Reliance Jio’s new Rs 525 postpaid plan is currently available in the Kolkata region only.
Make this festive season even more joyful in just Rs. 78. Enjoy unlimited data and voice with #BSNL STV 78. pic.twitter.com/bW9Wg84day— BSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) October 15, 2018
