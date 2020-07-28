BSNL Extends Validity of Its 300GB Bharat Fiber FTTH Plan For 3 More Months: All Details Here

State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced that it has extended the validity of its "Bharat Fiber 300GB CUL CS346" Fiber to the home or FTTH plan until October 27. To recall, the plan which enables users to browse high-speed data till 300GB was first launched at the beginning of this year, although it was limited only to the Odisha circle. The announcement comes after BSNL recently announced the extension of the aforementioned FTTH services till July 27. Interestingly, in June, the operator also extended the validity of several other Bharat Fiber services including the "300 GB Plan CS337" and the “500GB CUL” plans until September this year.

As for the plan itself, the "300GB CUL CS346" allows users to browse up to 40 Mbps speed until 300GB and the speed is capped to 2 Mbps once users after users reach the limit. Furthermore, users subscribing to this pack are also enabled to make unlimited local and STD calls as well. The Bharat Fiber 300 GB CUL CS346 plan costs Rs 600 per month and it is available in the semi-annual, annual, biennial, and triennial subscriptions are priced at Rs 3,600, Rs 7,200, Rs 14,400, and Rs 21,600 respectively. Besides, users also get one month, three months, and four months of additional service benefits for no extra cost if they subscribe to the annual, biennial, and triennial packs.