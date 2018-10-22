BSNL Introduces Rs 1,097 Annual Plan With 25GB Data And Unlimited Calls; Falls Short of Jio Rs 1,699 Plan

BSNL has introduced a new annual plan of Rs 1,097, under which users will get a total of 25GB data, for a validity period of 365 days. The plan also comes bundled with unlimited voice calling benefit, but again, you can make voice calls to numbers located in Mumbai and Delhi circles. This new plan has been launched in Kolkata circle and it will be valid until January 6, 2019.Recently, Reliance Jio introduced a new annual plan of its own. Priced at Rs 1,699, it offers unlimited voice calls and 1.5GB/day for an entire year, bringing the total data benefits to 547.5GB. The bundle also includes 100 text messages per day. BSNL’s newly introduced plan of Rs 1,097 falls short of Jio’s plan by a huge margin. Even the voice calling and data benefit offered by Jio are nowhere close to what BSNL is providing.To recall, BSNL has introduced a new special tariff voucher for prepaid users. The price of this plan is Rs 78 and it is available in BSNL circles all over India. However, this is a Limited period pack, but this plan offers some good benefits. As part of the Rs 78 plan, BSNL prepaid users will get unlimited calling, unlimited data and unlimited video calling benefits as well.