BSNL Is Giving Up To 4 Months Of Free Broadband To Bharat Fibre, Landline Customers

State-owned telecom provider BSNL is giving up to four months of free broadband service to BSNL fibre and digital subscriber line (DSL) customers. The offer is also applicable for BSNL landline and Broadband over Wi-Fi subscribers across India. Separately, BSNL has regularised its Bharat Fibre plans across all its circles, except the Andaman and Nicobar area. BSNL’s Bharat Fibre offers fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband service starting at a price of Rs 449 per month. According to a report by TelecomTalk, BSNL is giving four months for free broadband service to its Bharat Fibre, DSL, landline, and BBoWiFi customers on paying 36 months of rental. This brings a total of 40 months of service at a charge of 36 months.

BSNL also offers three months of free service to its broadband customers paying an advanced rent for 24 months, this is limited to one month in case of paying 12 months of rental in advance. BSNL customers can avail the offer by calling toll free number 1800 00345 1500 or by visiting their nearest customer care center.

Apart from the free service offer, BSNL has regularised its Bharat Fibre broadband plans to give the same rental offerings across the country, except in Andaman and Nicobar islands. A report in KeralaTelecom says that the change is applicable to all Bharat Fibre plans that start from Rs 449, and go up to Rs 1,499.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.