1-min read

BSNL is Offering Free Hotstar Subscription With Superstar 300 Broadband Plan

The BSNL Superstar 300 broadband plan with free Hotstar Premium subscription will be available in all telecom circles across the country.

News18.com

Updated:June 23, 2019, 10:53 AM IST
BSNL is Offering Free Hotstar Subscription With Superstar 300 Broadband Plan
File photo of BSNL
We’ve seen telecom operators and internet service providers (ISP) offering complementary services, like free data and membership to video on demand services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and so on. It’s a good way to expand your consumer reach. BSNL has now announced that it is now going to offer a new broadband plan called Superstar 300, which will arrive with free Hotstar Premium subscription.

The new plan from BSNL is priced at Rs 749 offering 300GB of high-speed data per month at 50Mbps. This is a new fibre to home broadband plan and offers Hotstar Premium subscription at the right time as the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup has grabbed the attention of millions. Apart from that Hotstar offers a wide library of content, both local and international.

The BSNL Superstar 300 broadband plan with free Hotstar Premium subscription will be available in all telecom circles across the country. Customers interested in the new broadband plan can avail the offer by submitting a request on 18003451500 (toll-free).

Back in January, BSNL had announced that it would start offering Amazon Prime membership worth Rs 999 to select Bharat Fiber customers. Even Airtel has been offering free Amazon Prime, Netflix, Zee 5 Premium and Airtel TV Premium subscriptions under the ‘Airtel Thanks’ offer.

