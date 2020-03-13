BSNL Launches Bharat InstaPay Digital Payments Platform in Association With SBI

Telecom operator BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) has launched its own digital payments platform called Bharat InstaPay. Launched in partnership with State Bank of India, the platform is made for BSNL channel partners across the country to enable them to make digital payments from almost anywhere. BSNL is also one of the connectivity partners for SBI as it helps to power the digitally-enabled banking network in India.

According to the company, each channel partner will be provided with a unique digital identification to allow transactions through the new platform. They won’t be required to visit BSNL offices for paperwork. There is a one-time online verification process to let partners do payment transactions without the need for human intervention. The company has also launched a dedicated Bharat InstaPay portal to digitalise the process. The platform is said to support digital transactions on a real-time basis so that channel partners can quickly make purchases of new offerings provided by the operator.

According to Vivek Banzal, Director (CFA), BSNL Board the operator was continuously working to improve the business convenience to all its partners by enabling digital platforms thereby simplifying the business processes.

BSNL allows its channel partners to provide its telecom services in existing and upcoming residential as well as commercial complexes on a revenue-sharing basis -- with a commission up to 50 percent of the revenue generated. A registration form has been provided on the portal to bring new partners on board.