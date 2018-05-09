English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BSNL Launches Rs 39 Prepaid Plan With Unlimited Voice Calls

The new prepaid plan by BSNL offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls.

News18.com

Updated:May 9, 2018, 5:30 PM IST
BSNL Launches Rs 39 Prepaid Plan With Unlimited Voice Calls
BSNL has rolled out a Rs 39 plan for its users.(photo for representation)
After introducing a string of new plans for its users, BSNL has now come up Rs 39 prepaid pack to take on its telecom rivals. With the new Rs 39 recharge pack, the state-owned telecom service provider is offering unlimited voice calling to its users. The unlimited voice calling includes local, STD as well as roaming calls pan India except for Delhi and Mumbai.

Just like the recently launched Rs 99 BSNL plan, the new Rs 39 plan comes purely for calling purposes and hence does not offer any data allowance. The Rs 39 prepaid plan by BSNL comes with a total validity of 10 days. In addition to the unlimited calling, users of the Rs 39 recharge pack can avail BSNL's Personalized Ring Back Tone (PRBT) service free of cost. The plan also offers a total of 100 SMS per day to the buyers of the prepaid plan.

Recently, BSNL also came up with two other prepaid plans for its users priced at Rs 99 and Rs 319. The Rs 99 prepaid mobile plan offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls to its users with a total validity of 26 days. The Rs 319 plan, on the other hand, offers the same voice calling benefits but for an extended validity of 90 days. In addition to the calling benefits, the new plans by BSNL offer free caller tune service (PRBT) to the subscribers. To recall, a similar plan was launched by BSNL for its users in Kolkata.

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
