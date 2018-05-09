English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BSNL Launches Rs 39 Prepaid Plan With Unlimited Voice Calls
The new prepaid plan by BSNL offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls.
BSNL has rolled out a Rs 39 plan for its users.(photo for representation)
After introducing a string of new plans for its users, BSNL has now come up Rs 39 prepaid pack to take on its telecom rivals. With the new Rs 39 recharge pack, the state-owned telecom service provider is offering unlimited voice calling to its users. The unlimited voice calling includes local, STD as well as roaming calls pan India except for Delhi and Mumbai.
Just like the recently launched Rs 99 BSNL plan, the new Rs 39 plan comes purely for calling purposes and hence does not offer any data allowance. The Rs 39 prepaid plan by BSNL comes with a total validity of 10 days. In addition to the unlimited calling, users of the Rs 39 recharge pack can avail BSNL's Personalized Ring Back Tone (PRBT) service free of cost. The plan also offers a total of 100 SMS per day to the buyers of the prepaid plan.
Also read: Nokia 6 (2018) 4GB RAM Variant Now Listed on Amazon With May 13 Availability
Recently, BSNL also came up with two other prepaid plans for its users priced at Rs 99 and Rs 319. The Rs 99 prepaid mobile plan offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls to its users with a total validity of 26 days. The Rs 319 plan, on the other hand, offers the same voice calling benefits but for an extended validity of 90 days. In addition to the calling benefits, the new plans by BSNL offer free caller tune service (PRBT) to the subscribers. To recall, a similar plan was launched by BSNL for its users in Kolkata.
Watch: Google IO - Updates to Artificial Intelligence | Feature
Also Watch
Just like the recently launched Rs 99 BSNL plan, the new Rs 39 plan comes purely for calling purposes and hence does not offer any data allowance. The Rs 39 prepaid plan by BSNL comes with a total validity of 10 days. In addition to the unlimited calling, users of the Rs 39 recharge pack can avail BSNL's Personalized Ring Back Tone (PRBT) service free of cost. The plan also offers a total of 100 SMS per day to the buyers of the prepaid plan.
Also read: Nokia 6 (2018) 4GB RAM Variant Now Listed on Amazon With May 13 Availability
Recently, BSNL also came up with two other prepaid plans for its users priced at Rs 99 and Rs 319. The Rs 99 prepaid mobile plan offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls to its users with a total validity of 26 days. The Rs 319 plan, on the other hand, offers the same voice calling benefits but for an extended validity of 90 days. In addition to the calling benefits, the new plans by BSNL offer free caller tune service (PRBT) to the subscribers. To recall, a similar plan was launched by BSNL for its users in Kolkata.
Watch: Google IO - Updates to Artificial Intelligence | Feature
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Nokia 6 (2018) 4GB RAM Variant Now Listed on Amazon With May 13 Availability
- Dwayne Johnson Charges Approx Rs 7 Crore to Promote His Own Films On His Social Media Accounts
- Who is Grimes? Meet The Canadian Pop Star, Gamer Who is Dating Elon Musk
- Apple Watch 3 Long Term Review: Six Months of Wrist Tan, Fitness, Music and More
- Babu Nahi, Aap Bolo: Newlywed Sonam Kapoor Gets An 'Important' Advice Minutes After Her Wedding