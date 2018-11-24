English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BSNL Launches Rs 78 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 20GB Data to Counter Jio And Airtel
BSNL’s Rs 78 offers will give its users 2GB data per day for 10 days or a total of 20GB data for the entire validity period.
BSNL Rs 78 Prepaid Recharge Plan Launched 2GB Daily Data And More
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the state run-telecom operator has launched a new prepaid plan for its prepaid users. BSNL has launched prepaid plan 78 for its users with calling and data benefits. BSNL’s Rs 78 offers will give its users 2GB data per day for 10 days or a total of 20GB data for the entire validity period. The plan is valid across all 22 BSNL circles, though there is no 4G. Under this plan, users get 2G/3G data benefits. Furthermore, BSNL is touting unlimited video calling option with this prepaid plan which can be activated by sending an SMS to 123 as ‘STV COMBO78.’
BSNL was already offering a prepaid STV 78 plan in a host of Indian telecom circles, however, with the launch of BSNL Rs. 78 prepaid recharge plan, the state-owned telco has taken down the earlier available prepaid STV which came with the similar denomination.
Recently BSNL introduced a new annual plan of Rs 1,097, under which users will get a total of 25GB data, for a validity period of 365 days. The plan also comes bundled with unlimited voice calling benefit, but again, you can make voice calls to numbers located in Mumbai and Delhi circles. This new plan has been launched in Kolkata circle and it will be valid until January 6, 2019.
