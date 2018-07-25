English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
BSNL Launches Virtual Network Operator Services Across India
Both the VNOs have integrated their system with BSNL mobile infrastructure and are ready to offer services to retail customers.
BSNL Launches Virtual Network Operator Services Across India (photo for representation)
State-owned BSNL on Tuesday launched its Virtual Network Operator Services on a pan-India basis in collaboration with Virtual Network Operators (VNO) Adpay Mobile Payment India and Plintron India. Both the VNOs have integrated their system with BSNL mobile infrastructure and are ready to offer services to retail customers, the state-run telecom service provider said in a statement.
"Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited is pleased to announce the launch of Virtual Network Operator Services on pan-India basis. BSNL is the first operator in India to launch VNO services as per the DoT (Department of Telecom) guidelines issued in May 2016," it said. As per the statemement, AdPay operates under brand name Aerovoyce and it is aiming to digitally connect all the rural areas. Aerovoyce will provide SIM (voice and data and data only) and ISP (internet service provider) services," it said.
It added that Plintron is launching services focussed on Internet of Things (IoT)under the brand "eSIM4Things". BSNL also announced its Robotic Process Automation in collaboration with E&Y and said the technology would help several organisations to automate and perfect their internal processes effectively and at reasonable cost.
