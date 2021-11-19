BSNL Prepaid Plan for Rs 187 Now Offers 28 Days Validity, Check Other Benefits

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has updated its Rs 187 prepaid plan. The new plan now has a validity period of 28 days rather than the previous validity of 24 days. The daily data benefit of the plan has also been updated. The government-owned telco provides a variety of prepaid plans for less than Rs 200. These plans are useful for individuals seeking short-term prepaid plans with benefits that last up to a month.

A new rate card was released on Twitter by BSNL Kerala for its prepaid plans. The tweet showed that prepaid plan benefits have been revised for Rs 187 plan. The plan offers 2GB of data per day and when the daily data limit of 2GB is reached, customers will be able to access mobile Internet at a slowed down speed of 80Kbps. Aside from the extended validity, BSNL’s Rs 187 prepaid package also includes 100 SMS messages per day to any network. In addition, the BSNL Rs 187 prepaid plan includes free PRBT ringtones. Unlimited voice calls include local and STD calls, as well as national roaming, which includes the MTNL network in Mumbai and Delhi.

Meanwhile, BSNL’s Rs 153 prepaid pack did not previously include data, but it has been upgraded to include 1.5GB of data every day. The plan is valid for 28 days. BSNL even revised its Rs 56, Rs 57, and Rs 58 prepaid plans last month to make them more affordable. BSNL reduced the costs of mentioned prepaid recharge plans. With the latest revision, BSNL offers the Rs58 prepaid recharge plan for Rs 57, the Rs 57 plan for Rs 56, and the Rs 56 plan for Rs 54. The bundled benefits and validity of the three plans remain unchanged.

In comparison, Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea offer a similar bundle for Rs 199, making the BSNL package less expensive, although BSNL’s absence of a robust 4G network remains a concern. Airtel, and Vi, on the other hand, are already conducting 5G trials and are anticipated to have a spectrum auction in the second half of 2022.

