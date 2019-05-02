BSNL Removes Rs 10, Rs 20 Prepaid Recharge Packs From Online Channels, Vouchers Available Offline

The state-run telco BSNL in the latest move has removed Rs 10 and Rs 20 talk time recharge plans in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circle. BSNL has removed the option of Rs 10 and Rs 20 talk time recharges across all the online portals in the circle, but customers can still avail these recharges through physical vouchers, meaning they’ll be required to step out and approach a local retailer to get the recharge done. So, for now, all BSNL subscribers outside Andhra Pradesh and Telangana can continue to recharge their prepaid connection with Rs. 10 and Rs. 20 packs. Earlier back in December 2018, Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel had introduced the minimum recharge plan of Rs 35, doing away with the small value recharges like Rs 10, Rs 20 and Rs 30.Recently, BSNL has revised its Rs 35, Rs 53 and Rs 395 data vouchers. To start things, the Rs 35 STV data voucher which previously offered only 200MB of data will now provide users with 5GB of data for up to 5 days. The state-run operator is now giving its prepaid users a chance to avail 25 times the data it used to provide for the same duration of 5 days. The next plan STV53 for Rs. 53 is now offering 8GB data instead of 250MB data for 21 days. However, the validity has been decreased as this plan is only available for 14 days now.Lastly, we have the Rs 395 prepaid recharge voucher, which offers unlimited calling benefits, and national roaming in circles where BSNL has its presence. This means the benefits won’t be applicable in Delhi and Mumbai circles. The plan also includes a daily FUP of 2GB data, after which the speed will be throttled down to 80Kbps.