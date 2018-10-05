English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BSNL Revises Data Benefits on Rs 9 And Rs 29 Plans: Here Are The Details
BSNL has now introduced its Freedom Offer, under which the company is offering two prepaid plans at Rs 9 and Rs 29.
Last month, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) had introduced some of its entry-level plans. One of these was a plan of 29 rupees, which gave 2 GB of daily data, unlimited calls, 100 text messages and 10 days validity. Now the telecom company has made some changes to this plan. According to the Telecom Talk, BSNL has now tweaked this plan and will now offer only 1 GB total data in the plan of Rs 29. However, Unlimited calls (except for Mumbai and Delhi) are still included in the plan. The validity of the plan is still 10 days, but now users will receive a total 300 SMS instead of 100 SMS earlier.
BSNL has also launched a 9-rupee plan, with the validity of one day. It contains 100 MB of data, total 100 SMS and unlimited local calls along with roaming calls (excluding Mumbai and Delhi). The company has launched these two packs in the name of 'Chhota Packs'. Even if the company has reduced the data in the plan of Rs 29, it is still more beneficial than its competition offers.
To recall, BSNL recently announced a partnership with Amazon India to offer free Amazon Prime Video subscription to BSNL customers for one year. As a part of the new offer, BSNL subscribers across India with postpaid plans worth Rs. 399 or more and broadband landline plans worth Rs. 745 or more can avail one year of Amazon Prime membership. BSNL and Amazon have partnered together to offer one year of Amazon Prime, which is currently available for subscription at Rs 999.
